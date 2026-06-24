207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), receive instructions before participating in a historical recreation of the 1942 Army Ground Forces Test at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 29, 2026. The event encouraged Soldiers to explore Army heritage through physical training while recognizing the generations of Soldiers who served before them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)