207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), participate in the 300-yard run during a historical recreation of the 1942 Army Ground Forces Test at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 29, 2026. Conducted as part of Army Heritage Month, the test introduced Soldiers to one of the Army's earliest standardized physical fitness assessments while highlighting the evolution of physical readiness throughout Army history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)