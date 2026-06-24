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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test [Image 5 of 6]

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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test

    ITALY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), participate in the 300-yard run during a historical recreation of the 1942 Army Ground Forces Test at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 29, 2026. Conducted as part of Army Heritage Month, the test introduced Soldiers to one of the Army's earliest standardized physical fitness assessments while highlighting the evolution of physical readiness throughout Army history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9780737
    VIRIN: 260628-A-UL933-3738
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test

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