207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), perform pull-ups during a historical recreation of the 1942 Army Ground Forces Test at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 29, 2026. Army Heritage Month activities connected Soldiers to historical fitness standards while demonstrating how physical readiness has adapted to meet the changing demands of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)