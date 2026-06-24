U.S. Air Force Col. John Owens, 2nd Operations Group commander, reveals his name on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the 2 OG change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. Owens accepted authority of the 2 OG during the formal event, overseeing command and responsibility for four operation and bomb squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9779922
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-IM610-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.