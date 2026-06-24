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    20th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

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    20th Operations Group Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Walter, center, 2nd Operations Group commander, relinquishes command to Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 OG change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. During the event, Walter was succeeded in command of the 2 OG by Col. John Owens, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9779920
    VIRIN: 260521-F-IM610-1019
    Resolution: 5107x3398
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 20th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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