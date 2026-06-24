20th Operations Group Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Owens, center, 2nd Operations Group commander, accepts command from Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 OG change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of responsibility for the 2 OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)