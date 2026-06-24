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    20th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

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    20th Operations Group Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Owens, center, 2nd Operations Group commander, accepts command from Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 OG change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of responsibility for the 2 OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9779921
    VIRIN: 260521-F-IM610-1020
    Resolution: 4957x3298
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 20th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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