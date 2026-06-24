52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Vincent, left, 52d Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Brian K. Jarrell, 52d OG Detachment 1 incoming commander, with the 52d OG Detachment 1 guidon during a change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. Jarrell served as the inspector general at the 317th Airlift Wing in Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, before taking command of the detachment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)