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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

    POLAND

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Vincent, left, 52d Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Brian K. Jarrell, 52d OG Detachment 1 incoming commander, with the 52d OG Detachment 1 guidon during a change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. Jarrell served as the inspector general at the 317th Airlift Wing in Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, before taking command of the detachment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9779765
    VIRIN: 260625-F-GK375-1912
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

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    Change of Command
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