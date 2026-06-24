52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

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Members of the Ramstein Air Base honor guard post the colors during the 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. The 52d OG Detachment 1 represents the first persistent U.S. operational military presence in Poland. Historically, the team provides in-country support to four aviation detachment rotations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)