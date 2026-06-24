Members of the Ramstein Air Base honor guard post the colors during the 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. The 52d OG Detachment 1 represents the first persistent U.S. operational military presence in Poland. Historically, the team provides in-country support to four aviation detachment rotations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9779759
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-GK375-1146
|Resolution:
|5000x3536
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.