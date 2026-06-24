52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter J. Namyslowski, 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 outgoing commander, gives his opening remarks during a change of command ceremony for the 52d OG Det. 1 at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. Det. 1 is a geographically separated unit charged with the coordination and support of rotational U.S. fighter, tanker and airlift aircraft in Poland for bilateral theater security cooperation events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9779762
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-GK375-1396
|Resolution:
|5000x3417
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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