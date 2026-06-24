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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

    POLAND

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter J. Namyslowski, right, 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Derrick Vincent, 52d OG commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. The mission of the 52d OG Detachment 1 is to foster bilateral defense ties, enhance regional security and increase NATO interoperability through combined training exercises, deployed force support and building partner capability efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9779763
    VIRIN: 260625-F-GK375-1906
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander
    52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander

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    Change of Command
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