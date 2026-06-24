U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter J. Namyslowski, right, 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Derrick Vincent, 52d OG commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 32d Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, June 25, 2026. The mission of the 52d OG Detachment 1 is to foster bilateral defense ties, enhance regional security and increase NATO interoperability through combined training exercises, deployed force support and building partner capability efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9779763
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-GK375-1906
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d Operations Group Detachment 1 welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.