100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses a reduced oxygen breathing device during an aerospace physiology demonstration at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The program provides training on hypoxia, spatial disorientation and other physiological threats aircrew may encounter in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)