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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4]

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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses a reduced oxygen breathing device during an aerospace physiology demonstration at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The program provides training on hypoxia, spatial disorientation and other physiological threats aircrew may encounter in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:41
    Photo ID: 9779704
    VIRIN: 260625-F-IH537-1149
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.38 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting
    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting
    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

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