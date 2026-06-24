100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses a reduced oxygen breathing device simulator during an aerospace physiology demonstration at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The device supports training designed to help aircrew recognize and respond to hypoxia symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)