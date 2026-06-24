U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses a reduced oxygen breathing device simulator during an aerospace physiology demonstration at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The device supports training designed to help aircrew recognize and respond to hypoxia symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9779703
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-IH537-1138
|Resolution:
|7901x5267
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.