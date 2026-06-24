100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

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U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 1st Lt. Laura Shafer, 100th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, cut a ribbon to open the 100th OSS aerospace physiology program at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The program expands local training capabilities for locally assigned and transient aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)