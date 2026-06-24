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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 4]

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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 1st Lt. Laura Shafer, 100th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, cut a ribbon to open the 100th OSS aerospace physiology program at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2026. The program expands local training capabilities for locally assigned and transient aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:41
    Photo ID: 9779702
    VIRIN: 260625-F-IH537-1075
    Resolution: 4473x2982
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting
    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting
    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting
    100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

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    aerospace physiology
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