100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting

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U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins 1st Lt. Laura Shafer, 100th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of RAF Mildenhall’s first aerospace physiology program June 25, 2026. The program expands local training capabilities for locally assigned and transient aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)