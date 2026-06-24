U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins 1st Lt. Laura Shafer, 100th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of RAF Mildenhall’s first aerospace physiology program June 25, 2026. The program expands local training capabilities for locally assigned and transient aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9779694
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-IH537-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 OSS: Aerospace Physiology ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.