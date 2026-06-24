Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Louis (center), a native of Florida and a maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Air Group 36, explains how to prepare and preserve food during Freedom Banner 26 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. Freedom Banner 2026 is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief static display and U.S. Navy ship tour conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force in coordination with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3’s Group Sail designed to showcase expeditionary sea-basing capabilities, enhance bilateral operational readiness, and strengthen the partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Forde Nesteby)