Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Christian Go, a native of Virginia and an emergency physician with 3rd Medical Battalion, III Marine Logistics Group, explains proper utilization a role II medical site during Freedom Banner 26 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. Freedom Banner 2026 is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief static display and U.S. Navy ship tour conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force in coordination with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3’s Group Sail designed to showcase expeditionary sea-basing capabilities, enhance bilateral operational readiness, and strengthen the partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Forde Nesteby)