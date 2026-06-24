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    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays [Image 4 of 6]

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    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Forde Nesteby 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Louis (center), a native of Florida and a maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Air Group 36, explains proper utilization of an enhanced tray ration heating system to local media during Freedom Banner 26 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. Freedom Banner 2026 is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief static display and U.S. Navy ship tour conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force in coordination with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3’s Group Sail designed to showcase expeditionary sea-basing capabilities, enhance bilateral operational readiness, and strengthen the partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Forde Nesteby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9779420
    VIRIN: 260624-M-TI785-1223
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Forde Nesteby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays
    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays
    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays
    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays
    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays
    Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays

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    MWSS 172
    Freedom Banner
    III MEB
    III MIG
    INDOPACOM
    Humanitarian Assistance

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