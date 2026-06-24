Freedom Banner 26: Local media and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members tour humanitarian assistance and disaster relief displays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and local media transit by a utility boat to USNS 1st Lt. Lummus (T-AK 3011) for a tour during Freedom Banner 26 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. Freedom Banner 2026 is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief static display and U.S. Navy ship tour conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force in coordination with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3’s Group Sail designed to showcase expeditionary sea-basing capabilities, enhance bilateral operational readiness, and strengthen the partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Forde Nesteby)