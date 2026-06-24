U.S. Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, prepare to fly a C-130 Hercules aircraft for an airborne operation with Croatian service members near Zagreb Croatia, June 26, 2026, as part of Exercise Combat Power 26. The exercise brings together 10 countries including Albania, Montenegro, Georgia, Croatia, Italy, Kosovo, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and the United States for joint training throughout Croatia. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9779005
|VIRIN:
|260626-Z-DY230-1092
|Resolution:
|7778x5188
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|ZADAR, HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard partners with Croatia for Exercise Combat Power 26 [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.