Minnesota National Guard partners with Croatia for Exercise Combat Power 26

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, prepare to fly a C-130 Hercules aircraft for an airborne operation with Croatian service members near Zagreb Croatia, June 26, 2026, as part of Exercise Combat Power 26. The exercise brings together 10 countries including Albania, Montenegro, Georgia, Croatia, Italy, Kosovo, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and the United States for joint training throughout Croatia. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)