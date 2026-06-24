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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower [Image 2 of 5]

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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Grace Lum, Florida Southern College, assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, descends the practice wall in preparation for the Rappel Tower during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 18, 2026. The 64-foot-tall Rappel Tower is a test of practical ability and bravery amidst pressure and fear. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9778537
    VIRIN: 260618-A-PO032-1951
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 5], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

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