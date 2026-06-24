2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Grace Lum, Florida Southern College, assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, descends the practice wall in preparation for the Rappel Tower during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 18, 2026. The 64-foot-tall Rappel Tower is a test of practical ability and bravery amidst pressure and fear. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office