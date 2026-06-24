2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

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Cadet Myheim Grady, Fayetteville State University, assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, descends the Rappel Tower during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 18, 2026. The 64-foot-tall Rappel Tower is a test of practical ability and bravery amidst pressure and fear. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office