2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

A cadet, assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, descends the Rappel Tower during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 18, 2026. The 64-foot-tall Rappel Tower is a test of practical ability and bravery amidst pressure and fear. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9778521
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-PO032-8058
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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