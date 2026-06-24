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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower [Image 1 of 5]

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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets, assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, tie their swiss-seat in preparation for the Rappel Tower during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 18, 2026. The 64-foot-tall Rappel Tower is a test of practical ability and bravery amidst pressure and fear. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9778531
    VIRIN: 260618-O-MN346-3424
    Resolution: 4942x3648
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 5], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower
    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Rappel Tower

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

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