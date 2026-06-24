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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore [Image 7 of 12]

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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Nicely 

    Naval District Washington

    Local Police perform a search and rescue demonstration during the Sail 250 Maryland event in the inner harbor at Baltimore, Md. on June 27, 2026. Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore is a global gathering of international tall ships, military ships and aircraft celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher R. Nicely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9778064
    VIRIN: 260627-A-NK474-1155
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Christopher Nicely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore

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    TALL SHIPS
    FREEDOM250
    SAIL250
    SAIL 250 MARYLAND
    SAIL 250 MD

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