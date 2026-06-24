USCGC Eagle sits docked during Sail 250 Maryland in the inner harbor at Baltimore, Md. on June 27, 2026. The USCGC Eagle is known as 'America's Tall Ship'. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher R. Nicely)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 22:36
|Photo ID:
|9778062
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-NK474-1104
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Christopher Nicely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.