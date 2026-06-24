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Local Police perform a search and rescue demonstration during Sail 250 Maryland in the inner harbor at Baltimore, Md. on June 27, 2026. Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore is a global gathering of international tall ships, military ships and aircraft celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher R. Nicely)