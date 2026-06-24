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U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Martime Safety and Security Team New Orleans help maintain harbor safety during Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore at Baltimore, Md. on June 27, 2026. Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore is a global gathering of international tall ships, military ships and aircraft celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher R. Nicely)