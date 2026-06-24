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    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore [Image 10 of 10]

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    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval District Washington

    The Cruisers, the U.S. Navy’s premiere pop music ensemble, pose for a photo after a performance in Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9777910
    VIRIN: 260627-N-MK534-1510
    Resolution: 6639x4426
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore
    U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore

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    Sail250
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