U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore

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The Cruisers, the U.S. Navy’s premiere pop music ensemble, perform in Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)