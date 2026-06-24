U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore

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U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Cory Parker, a singer for the Cruisers, the Navy’s premiere pop music ensemble, dances with an audience member during a Cruisers’ performance in Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)