Audience members dance to the music of the Cruisers, the U.S. Navy’s premiere pop music ensemble, during a performance in Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9777904
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-MK534-1282
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Cruisers Perform in Baltimore [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.