U.S. Coast Guard provides security during SAIL250 Maryland at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, June 27, 2026. The event marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9777849
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-SO675-2463
|Resolution:
|5465x3643
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sail250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maryam Abdi-Razag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.