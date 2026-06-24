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    Sail250 Maryland [Image 2 of 5]

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    Sail250 Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts Search and Rescue Demonstration during SAIL250 Maryland at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, June 27, 2026. The demonstration is performed to showcase operational capabilities, educate the public on maritime safety, and display the readiness of aircrews to respond to distress at sea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9777842
    VIRIN: 260627-A-SO675-1225
    Resolution: 6086x4057
    Size: 1013.43 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maryam Abdi-Razag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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