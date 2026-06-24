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    Sail250 Maryland [Image 4 of 5]

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    Sail250 Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag 

    Naval District Washington

    International ships dock for SAIL250 Maryland at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, June 27, 2026. The event marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9777853
    VIRIN: 260627-A-SO675-9086
    Resolution: 6302x4201
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maryam Abdi-Razag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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