U.S. Coast Guard conducts Search and Rescue Demonstration during SAIL250 Maryland at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, June 27, 2026. The demonstration is performed to showcase operational capabilities, educate the public on maritime safety, and display the readiness of aircrews to respond to distress at sea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maryam Abdi-Razag)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9777846
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-SO675-1178
|Resolution:
|6271x4181
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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