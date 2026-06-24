U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela

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U.S. Army Soldiers help package supplies alongside volunteers in Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)