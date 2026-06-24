U.S. Army Sfc. Carlos Hernandez, a human resources specialist with the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, helps log supplies to be delivered to Venezuela in Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9777837
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-WU359-1007
|Resolution:
|1461x1096
|Size:
|537.18 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.