U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela

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U.S. Army Capt. Luis Ojeda, left, speaks with Alexandra Mulino, the daughter of President Mulino, right, during a volunteering event in Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2026. The event serves to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)