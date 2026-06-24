U.S. Army Capt. Luis Ojeda, left, speaks with Alexandra Mulino, the daughter of President Mulino, right, during a volunteering event in Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2026. The event serves to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9777839
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-WU359-1009
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|671.24 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.