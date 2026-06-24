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    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Capt. Luis Ojeda helps transport supplies to be delivered to Venezuela in Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9777836
    VIRIN: 260627-A-WU359-1005
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 513.16 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela
    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela
    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela
    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela
    U.S. Army supports volunteer effort to send aid to Venezuela

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    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    VENearthquake

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