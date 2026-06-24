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    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 6 of 6]

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    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    Winners of the SAIL250 Maryland Crab Soup Cookoff pose for a photo after receiving first-place honors during SAIL250 Maryland in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9776428
    VIRIN: 260626-N-UP745-1064
    Resolution: 5484x3656
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

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    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250Maryland

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