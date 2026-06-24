Rear Adm. David Faehnle presents Gov. Wes Moore with a ceremonial U.S. Navy cutlass commemorating the Navy's 250th anniversary during the SAIL250 Maryland opening ceremony in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9776403
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-UP745-1040
|Resolution:
|5615x3743
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.