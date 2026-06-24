(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    Visitors interact with U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 during SAIL250 Maryland in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. Navy Diver 2nd Class Paul Stephen, from Pensacola, Florida (left), and Navy Diver 2nd Class Luke Malkowski, from Spokane, Washington (right), participated in the interactive exhibit, giving visitors an up-close look at Navy diving operations. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9776424
    VIRIN: 260626-N-UP745-1057
    Resolution: 5269x3530
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore
    SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Baltimore
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery