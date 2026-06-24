SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

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Visitors interact with U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 during SAIL250 Maryland in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. Navy Diver 2nd Class Paul Stephen, from Pensacola, Florida (left), and Navy Diver 2nd Class Luke Malkowski, from Spokane, Washington (right), participated in the interactive exhibit, giving visitors an up-close look at Navy diving operations. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)