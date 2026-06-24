SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore

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Participants, distinguished guests and ship captains pose for a group photo following the SAIL250 Maryland opening ceremony in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)