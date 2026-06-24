Participants, distinguished guests and ship captains pose for a group photo following the SAIL250 Maryland opening ceremony in Baltimore, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9776409
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-UP745-1053
|Resolution:
|5851x3901
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SAIL 250 Opening Ceremony Commences in Baltimore [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.