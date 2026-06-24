(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Joseph C. Grassia relinquished command as the commander of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Lt. Taylor Stalnaker during a Change of Command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Col. Lawrence (Larry) M. Doane, commander of the 260th Special Purpose Brigade and Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, presided over the ceremony. The 273rd Military Police Company supports and augments nearly all major federal events occurring in the District of Columbia. Historically, the company plays a key role in supporting Presidential Inaugurations and other National Special Security Events (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:47
    Photo ID: 9774877
    VIRIN: 260625-F-PL327-3062
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery