273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph C. Grassia relinquished command as the commander of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Lt. Taylor Stalnaker during a Change of Command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Col. Lawrence (Larry) M. Doane, commander of the 260th Special Purpose Brigade and Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, presided over the ceremony. The 273rd Military Police Company supports and augments nearly all major federal events occurring in the District of Columbia. Historically, the company plays a key role in supporting Presidential Inaugurations and other National Special Security Events (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9774874
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-PL327-9216
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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