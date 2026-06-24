273rd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Capt. Joseph C. Grassia relinquished command as the commander of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Lt. Taylor Stalnaker during a Change of Command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Col. Lawrence (Larry) M. Doane, commander of the 260th Special Purpose Brigade and Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, presided over the ceremony. The 273rd Military Police Company supports and augments nearly all major federal events occurring in the District of Columbia. Historically, the company plays a key role in supporting Presidential Inaugurations and other National Special Security Events (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)