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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4]

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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    As part of his job working for a Fort Knox Garrison contractor, Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Luikens checks one of the many oil filters of a massive generator used at the installation waste treatment facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:26
    Photo ID: 9774855
    VIRIN: 260625-A-QT978-1004
    Resolution: 4500x3375
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members

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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members

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    Career Skills Program
    Army transition
    DOW
    retirement

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