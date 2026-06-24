Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Luikens (left), assigned to Fort Knox Garrison, is working with a Garrison contractor during his 90-day Career Skills Program window before he leaves the military. Unlike many Soldiers who use CSP to get a corporate job, Luikens plans to continue working for the Army as a contractor.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9774848
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x3373
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
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