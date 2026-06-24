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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 1 of 4]

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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Luikens (left), assigned to Fort Knox Garrison, is working with a Garrison contractor during his 90-day Career Skills Program window before he leaves the military. Unlike many Soldiers who use CSP to get a corporate job, Luikens plans to continue working for the Army as a contractor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:26
    Photo ID: 9774848
    VIRIN: 260625-A-QT978-1001
    Resolution: 4500x3373
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
    Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members

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    Career Skills Program
    Army transition
    DOW
    retirement

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