Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Luikens cleans off the components of a crosswalk sign as part of his duties before leaving the Army in the next couple of months. He is participating in the Career Skills Program and will returns to active duty once complete to finish out-processing from the Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9774853
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-QT978-1002
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
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